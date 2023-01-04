Advanced search
Communications Services Up as Streaming Stocks Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

01/04/2023 | 05:21pm EST
Communications services companies rose as a resurgence of streaming stocks continued.

Paramount Global, Walt Disney and Netflix all rose by 3% or more.

The two stars of the 1968 version of "Romeo and Juliet," directed by Franco Zeffirelli, have sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million, alleging they were sexually exploited during a nude scene in the film when they were teenagers.

News Corp and Fox, the two media companies that founder Rupert Murdoch is attempting to reunite in a proposed merger, each signed long-term leases that will keep the two companies in midtown Manhattan for another 20 years.

A top European Union privacy regulator ruled that Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms couldn't use its contracts with Facebook and Instagram users to justify sending them ads based on their online activity.

Verizon Communications rose after the carrier's chief executive said it added subscribers in the fourth quarter after three quarters of declines.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.11% 127.37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.90% 309.41 Delayed Quote.0.02%
NEWS CORPORATION 3.72% 18.98 Delayed Quote.0.55%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 2.52% 41.13 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 3.38% 91.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
