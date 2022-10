Communications services companies rallied as a strong outset to earnings season allayed worries about a descending recession.

Twitter shares rose after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk reportedly vowed to close his acquisition of the social media company by a Friday deadline.

Spotify Technology posted a better-than-expected rise in revenue and users for the latest quarter despite market headwinds.

