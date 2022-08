Communications services companies rose as fears of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve moderated.

The market capitalization of T-Mobile US surpassed that of rival carrier Verizon for the first time, as T-Mobile's fifth generation "5G" telecom equipment has earned it an advantage and drawn investors.

