Communications Services Up as Traders Snap Up Bear-Market Losers -- Communications Services Roundup

01/12/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into some of the most beaten-down stocks in the bear market, hopeful that inflation fears were becoming a thing of the past.

Meme stocks such as cinema chain AMC Entertainment added to recent gains after the Labor Department reported the sixth straight drop in consumer-price inflation.

Walt Disney rallied after activist investor Nelson Peltz said he would launch a proxy battle for board seats, and push for a change in strategy.

Warner Bros. Discovery raised the monthly price for the ad-free tier of its HBO Max streaming service by $1, or about 7%, a move that comes ahead of the expected merger of HBO with the company's other streaming service, Discovery+. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 2.03% 5.02 Delayed Quote.20.88%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 3.61% 99.81 Delayed Quote.9.99%
HOT NEWS