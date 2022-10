Communications services companies rose as traders sought out risk in light of flattening Treasury yields.

Verizon Communications, the highest yielding stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose by more than 4% for its biggest gain this year.

Elon Musk closed the purchase of social media company Twitter and promptly fired senior executives, while hinting at significant changes in content moderation.

