Communications services companies rose as the revival of the streaming niche continued.

World Wrestling Entertainment rallied after reports that founder Vince McMahon was planning to return to the board of the wrestling media concern, and would push for a sale.

Comcast named Jason Armstrong as its chief financial officer, succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who was recently named president of the company.

01-06-23 1730ET