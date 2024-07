Communications services companies rose after strong earnings from one cable giant.

Charter Communications lost fewer internet subscribers than expected in the second quarter, though subscriber losses in the video business were steeper than what analysts were modeling. Charter shares rose by more than 15% in the wake of the report. Shares of rival Comcast rose in sympathy.

07-26-24 1742ET