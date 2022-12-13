Communications Services Up on Fed Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into high-risk sectors in anticipation of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

Vince McMahon, the majority owner and former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment, is facing legal demands from two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them.

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker is heading up a new joint venture between investment firm RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, an Abu Dhabi media holding company.

