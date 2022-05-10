Log in
Communications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

05/10/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into beaten-down growth sectors.

Shares of Fox fell slightly after the broadcaster, which shares ownership with this news service, posted fiscal third-quarter revenue growth, reflecting higher advertising sales but said it would not use live sports to drive growth at its streaming services.

Putative Twitter buyer Elon Musk said he would reverse the social-media company's ban on Donald Trump and discourage any such permanent bans, saying it alienated a large swathe of the country and wasn't an effective way to mute the former president's influence. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1731ET

