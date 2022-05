Communications services companies rose, as traders rotated back into growth sectors as Treasury yields held steady.

German carrier Deutsche Telekom raised forecasts for the year and said that first-quarter net profit increased after its sale of T-Mobile Netherlands.

South African telecom carrier MTN Group reported a 16% rise in group revenue for the first quarter.

