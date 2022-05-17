Communications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated back into growth sectors.

Paramount Global shares rose by more than 16% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a significant stake in the movie, cable and broadcast studio, easing concerns about the outlook for streaming-service subscription growth subsided.

Netflix ticked up after the streaming giant, which has warned about the implications of password-sharing and other trends for its subscription growth, said it was laying off about 150 employees in a new round of layoffs.

Twitter shares rose even after Elon Musk said his $44 billion purchase of the social-media company couldn't move forward until Twitter was clearer about how many of its accounts are fake. Twitter said it was committed to closing the deal on current terms, but the stock is trading far below the agreed deal price, suggesting traders are betting that it will close at a lower price.

