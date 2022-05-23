Communications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, as traders rotated back into the growth sectors that have taken the brunt of the selling in recent weeks.

Former late-night television host Conan O'Brien sold his hit podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," to satellite-radio company Sirius XM Holdings, along with his Team Coco digital-media company and its network of 10 podcasts for an estimated $150 million, the companies said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1751ET