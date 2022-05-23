Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

05/23/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose, as traders rotated back into the growth sectors that have taken the brunt of the selling in recent weeks.

Former late-night television host Conan O'Brien sold his hit podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," to satellite-radio company Sirius XM Holdings, along with his Team Coco digital-media company and its network of 10 podcasts for an estimated $150 million, the companies said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1751ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pUtilities Up on Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:52pCommunications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pStarbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
RE
05:49pTech Up, Recouping Losses on Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:47pEmbattled U.S. Rep. Cawthorn faces House ethics probe after election defeat
RE
05:44pFinancials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pSpirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
RE
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation Concerns Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.20% to $1.0692 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
4Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware for $60 billion -sources

HOT NEWS