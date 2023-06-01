Communications-services companies rose as traders rushed into high-risk sectors on optimism about the prospects of a debt-ceiling compromise passing Congress.

Netflix shares rose by more than 2%, adding to recent gains.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg introduced the latest version of the company's virtual-reality headset, called Meta Quest 3.

European Union regulators plan to subject Twitter to a stress test to determine how well it complies with Europe's new digital-content law, a top EU tech regulator said, ramping up the bloc's preparations for enforcing the West's most far-reaching digital-content law.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1745ET