Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up on Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

02/07/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into high-risk sectors in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Zoom Video Communications shares surged after the videoconference software maker unveiled plans to lay off about 1,300, or 15%, of its staff, and cut executive salaries as a shift from working at home hurt its prospects.

Activision Blizzard rallied after the videogame maker said demand for its "Call of Duty" games bolstered quarterly growth. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 5.62% 75.6 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 9.85% 84.66 Delayed Quote.17.42%
Latest news "Economy"
05:44pGlobal hedge funds gain in January, but not as much as stock market, HFR says
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 96.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.04% to $1.0730 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.24% to $1.2047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 1.18% to 131.08 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pTexas senator proposes bills to reduce shootings, monument for victims
RE
05:31pPorn star Ron Jeremy committed to state mental hospital
RE
05:31pUtilities Down on Rotation Into Risky Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up on Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pDogecoin Gained 1.00% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS