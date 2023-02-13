Advanced search
Communications Services Up on Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

02/13/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into high-risk sectors ahead of inflation data.

Shares of cinema chain Cineworld Group surged after a report that rival Vue International was planning to put forward a takeover bid for the London-listed company.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms rallied. The social-networking giant said chief business officer, Marne Levine, was leaving the company in the summer.

ByteDance Ltd., the China-based owner of TikTok, is competing with Meta on virtual-reality headsets.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 17.63% 4.99 Delayed Quote.16.47%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 3.03% 179.43 Delayed Quote.44.72%
