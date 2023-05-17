Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors.

BlackBerry shares rose after the provider of cybersecurity software forecast 2023 revenue growth.

Richard Branson's satellite-launch venture Virgin Orbit has a lead bidder in its bankruptcy, selecting a $17 million offer from Cerberus Capital Management-backed Stratolaunch for assets that include a modified Boeing 747 aircraft known as Cosmic Girl.

Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor who moderated the network's recent town hall with former President Donald Trump, will take over as host of its 9 p.m. ET hour starting in June.

