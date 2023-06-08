Communications services companies rose, as traders sought out high-risk sectors. Alphabet's Google said a long-delayed product, News Showcase, that would pay news publishers to feature their content would launch in the U.S. this summer.

Pat Robertson, the influential broadcaster, televangelist and one-time presidential candidate, died at the age of 93.

Shares of streaming technology and entertainment company Cineverse fell sharply after it instituted a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, in an apparent effort to shore up its stock price.

Shares of communications-software maker Twilio rose after it agreed to sell its ValueFirst unit to Indian peer Tanla.

