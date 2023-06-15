Communications services companies rose sharply as traders sought out the highest-risk sectors, chasing momentum in the bull market.

Satellite-television concern Dish Network told investors it reached a threshold, covering area containing 70% of the U.S. population with its 5G broadband service, that would enable it to keep valuable spectrum licenses.

Two of the biggest U.S. ticket sellers, Live Nation and SeatGeek, plan to change how they display prices to concertgoers -- moves aimed at simplifying the process of buying tickets after complaints about "hidden fees."

HarperCollins Publishers and investment firm KKR are among the bidders for Simon & Schuster, as the book publisher pursues a sale for the second time in less than three years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

