Communications services companies rose as traders sought out risky sectors because of economic optimism.

Roku shares surged after the streaming television platform company said it was teaming with the e-commerce software company Shopify to allow viewers to buy products directly through their TVs from Shopify merchants.

A day after pulling out of a collaboration to set up India's first commercial chip foundry, Taiwan phone manufacturer Foxconn Technology said it remained confident of the country's plans to become a player in the semiconductor supply chain - and was actively looking for new partners.

07-11-23 1754ET