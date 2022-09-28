Communications Services Up on Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies surged as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors.

Movie studio Lions Gate Entertainment is now considering a spinoff of its studio business rather than its Starz premium-cable channel, according to a securities filing.

Business news concern Fast Company said it shut down its Web site because it was hacked twice this week and "obscene and racist" push notifications were sent to its Apple News users.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1739ET