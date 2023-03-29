Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors, betting that the worst of a banking crisis had passed.

Satellite operator SES SA on Wednesday said it is in talks with Intelsat about a possible combination, the latest example of satellite-internet providers seeking to merge as competition intensifies.

Warner Music Group plans to layoff about 4% of its global workforce, according to a memo from new Chief Executive Robert Kyncl as the music label behind Ed Sheeran and Madonna seeks to push further into digital expertise.

Walt Disney laid off Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter, chairman of Marvel Entertainment, after continued clashes with returning Chief Executive Bob Iger. Disney plans to fold the comic-book publishing business into Disney Entertainment, the company's content-production division.

AMC Entertainment gave back some of its Tuesday gains after analysts said rumors that Amazon.com was considering a buyout of the cinema chain were unlikely.

The YES Network, the television home of the New York Yankees, is launching a streaming service that will allow fans in the region to watch games without needing a cable or satellite subscription, the latest sign of the continued erosion of the traditional pay-TV bundle.

