Communications services companies surged as traders rotated into high-risk areas, emboldened by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hint at more moderate interest-rate increases.

CNN plans to lay off employees and paid contributors, the latest shake-up for the cable network after Warner Bros.

Discovery took ownership of it from AT&T earlier this year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1704ET