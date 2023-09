Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors in light of muted gross-domestic product data.

Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group sold a minority stake in Premier League club Liverpool to New York-based sports investment firm Dynasty Equity, raising capital to pay down debt and enhance Anfield stadium, among other purposes.

