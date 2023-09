Communications services companies rose slightly as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to movements in inflation and interest rates.

Elon Musk's SpaceX said its Starlink unit, which provides high-speed internet connections via satellite, reported $1.4 billion in revenue for 2022, according to recent documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal - up from $222 million the year before.

09-13-23 1756ET