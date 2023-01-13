Communications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as a revival in risk appetite buoyed demand for the sector.

Alphabet's YouTube is testing a new hub of free, ad-supported streaming channels, the latest in a series of moves by the company to expand its ambitions in video.

Netflix added to recent gains and the volatile streaming service has now risen by roughly 13% for the year to date.

Canadian carrier Cogeco slid after it warned that fewer customers, intensified competition, and the economic climate would damage its 2023 prospects.

