Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

01/13/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose as a revival in risk appetite buoyed demand for the sector.

Alphabet's YouTube is testing a new hub of free, ad-supported streaming channels, the latest in a series of moves by the company to expand its ambitions in video.

Netflix added to recent gains and the volatile streaming service has now risen by roughly 13% for the year to date.

Canadian carrier Cogeco slid after it warned that fewer customers, intensified competition, and the economic climate would damage its 2023 prospects. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. -10.73% 72.88 Delayed Quote.6.32%
COGECO INC. -10.16% 61.44 Delayed Quote.7.58%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.81% 332.82 Delayed Quote.11.95%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pU.S. Supreme Court to weigh key standard in whistleblower fraud cases
RE
05:47pBiden taps problem-solver Bob Bauer as personal lawyer in document probe
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.60% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 3.22% to 127.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUK's Sunak preparing to block Scottish gender reform bill - The Times
RE
05:34pUtilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, AutoNation, Lockheed Martin, Mos..
3Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
4China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
5Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

HOT NEWS