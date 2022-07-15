Communications Services up as Pinterest Rallies - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as fears of a 100-basis-point rate increase subsided.
Shares of social networking concern Pinterest rallied a session after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has taken a stake in the company.
Walt Disney's ESPN plans to jack up the cost of its streaming service by 43% to $9.99 a month on Aug. 23.
Swedish telecom-equipment giant Ericsson said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. had authorized its $6.2 billion proposal to buy computer-phone services concern Vonage Holdings, clearing the way for the deal to be completed next week.
