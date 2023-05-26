Communications services companies rallied as traders sought out the riskiest niches on the stock market, emboldened by reports of a potential compromise between Republicans and Democrats in debt-limit negotiations.

Shares of streaming services Netflix and Paramount Global rose by 5% or more.

Twitter's launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign was plagued by technical issues, an embarrassment for both the candidate and the corporation.

05-26-23 1703ET