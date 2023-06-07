Communications services companies fell sharply, as traders rotated out of 2023 market leaders into laggards such as utilities, materials and financials.

Chris Licht stepped down as chief executive of CNN, the network's parent company said, ending a tenure of a little over a year that was marked by a series of missteps.

Amazon is planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its Prime Video streaming service as it looks to further build its ad business and generate more revenue from entertainment, according to people familiar with the situation.

Meta Platforms' Instagram social network connects and promotes a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content, according to investigations by The Wall Street Journal and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 1712ET