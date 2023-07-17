Communications services companies extended losses amid environmental concerns.

Shares of AT&T, Frontier Communications, Lumen Technologies and other telecommunications companies continued to fall on Monday as analysts responded to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal that revealed U.S. phone companies have left behind a network of cables covered in toxic lead.

AT&T shares touched their lowest level in some 30 years. AT&T and USTelecom, an industry group, have created webpages disputing the environmental and public health impacts of the lead cables.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management has written down its stake in Twitter by 47% since Elon Musk took the social-media company private last year, Wood said in an interview.

Meanwhile, opening-weekend results for Tom Cruise's $291 million summer blockbuster "Mission: Impossible" lagged the performances of Spider-Man and other franchises. The film pulled in $56.2 million in the U.S. from Friday to Sunday, making it the weekend's top performer.

