Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Netflix surged.

Shares of the streaming service rose by more than 3% after reports that it was making headway in efforts to crack down on password sharing.

Shares of video-and-audio editing software maker Avid Technology rallied following a report the company has hired Goldman Sachs to explore a potential sale.

