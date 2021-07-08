Community Energy : Expands with Six New Senior Hires and Surpasses Two Gigawatts of Solar Projects Developed

The Company Is Expanding to Capitalize on the Growing Demand for Solar and Storage Projects in the U.S.

Community Energy today announced the hiring of six new senior team members to accelerate growth in its solar and storage development business: Chris Caswell, Director, Structured Finance; Walter Crenshaw, Senior Developer; Kevin Delaney, Senior Counsel; Ola Olaniyi, Director of Origination; Michael Warwick, Counsel; and Michael Wolset, Vice President of People and Culture. This news immediately follows Community Energy’s announcement last month that Judy McElroy, national leader in energy storage and CEO of Fractal Energy Storage Consultants, joined its Board of Directors.

Community Energy recently marked the milestone of two gigawatts (AC) of solar projects developed and financed since entering the solar development business in 2010. While leading the development of utility-scale solar in the US east of California, Community Energy completed its first gigawatt of development in about ten years. The company added a second gigawatt in less than two years. In line with this rapid growth and track record of success, Community Energy is building its team to capitalize on growing demand for solar power and battery storage projects nationwide.

Chris Caswell joined Community Energy as Director, Structured Finance, and is leading financial analysis for solar and energy storage development projects, supporting commercial transaction structuring, project financing and M&A transactions with third party investors. Prior to joining Community Energy, Chris was a Director, Finance and Capital Markets at Invenergy and managed the project financings for several of Invenergy’s thermal and wind assets in construction and operations. Before Invenergy, Chris worked in Asset Management and Business Development at NRG Energy, and began his career as an Energy Analyst at Tangent Energy.

Walter Crenshaw joined Community Energy as a Development Director leading development of new solar and storage project opportunities in Virginia and the Southeast. Walter has been in energy for more than 15 years and most recently managed Commercial Affairs for Dominion’s Cove Point LNG pipeline, liquefaction, and export facility. Prior to that he was the Director of Dominion Energy, Inc.’s unregulated generation business development group, responsible for originating and closing 1 GW of new unregulated solar additions to Dominion’s fleet.

Kevin Delaney joined the Community Energy legal team as Senior Counsel handling project development, asset disposition, finance and general corporate matters. Prior to Community Energy, Kevin spent 12 years working in the Corporate & Business Transactions Group at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius representing developers, equity investors and energy companies on all aspects of real estate matters in connection with renewable power generation and conventional power production projects.

Ola Olaniyi, Director of Origination at Community Energy, leads M&A and Project Finance transactions across utility-scale solar and distributed-generation. Prior to Community Energy, Ola served as Managing Director, Asset Acquisition at Safari Energy to oversee the strategic development of the business. Ola has two decades of professional experience in financial services, including leading solar acquisition and investment teams at SunEdison along with prior investment banking and private equity experience at JP Morgan, UBS and Temasek Holdings.

Michael Warwick joined Community Energy as Counsel and supports a wide variety of company legal needs including corporate issues, project development, and project disposition with a particular focus on real estate matters. Prior to joining Community Energy, Michael practiced law with Troutman Pepper, where his practice focused on real estate and corporate matters, with a particular focus on energy projects. Over the course of his career, Michael has assisted with the development, sale, purchase or finance of over 2 GW of renewable energy projects.

Michael Wolset joined Community Energy as Vice President of People and Culture and is responsible for driving a remarkable experience for the candidate and employee lifecycle, including talent acquisition, total rewards, performance management, talent development, and diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining Community Energy, Michael led the Talent function at Billtrust through growth from 130 to 600 employees, while transitioning from a private to public company through the SPAC process.

“We’re thrilled to have Judy, Chris, Walter, Kevin, Ola, Michael and Mike join our family,” said Brent Beerley, President & CEO of Community Energy. “Our people come first and this recent round of recruitment shows that we are committed to building a best-in-class culture and team laser focused on accelerating the transition to a carbon-free grid.”

About Community Energy

Community Energy has been a pioneer in renewable energy generation for 22 years, developing and financing 2.7 GW of renewable energy projects across the United States, including 2 GW of solar, and delivering the first solar and wind projects at scale in 12 states. Community Energy is a pure play developer with a 55+ person team that anticipates, originates, and develops competitively advantaged solar plus storage projects throughout the country. Community Energy has a large and diverse project pipeline in support of its mission to accelerate the transition to a 24/7 carbon-free grid. Community Energy has offices near Philadelphia, PA and in Boulder, CO. For more information, please visit www.communityenergyinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005117/en/