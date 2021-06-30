Community-Focused Telehealth Leader, 360 Clinic, Merges With Top COVID-19 Testing Provider, COVID Clinic

COVID Clinic is Set to Absorb 360 Clinic’s COVID-19 Operations, While 360 Clinic Will Continue Providing Compassionate and Accessible Telehealth, Multi-specialty and Mobile Healthcare Services

360 Clinic, a dedicated group of caregivers, physicians, providers and community advocates, is joining forces with COVID Clinic, a non-profit organization that provides the most comprehensive suite of COVID-19 testing available at more than 100 locations across 14 states. COVID Clinic is absorbing 360 Clinic’s extensive COVID-19 operations, while 360 Clinic will continue to provide their compassionate and accessible Telehealth, multi-specialty, and mobile healthcare services. 360 Clinic rose to prominence as a valued community resource in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and served as the Orange County Health Department’s official testing partner.

Committed to their employees and their well-being, many of 360 Clinic’s testing and vaccination site staff will have the opportunity to stay on as part of COVID Clinic. 360 Clinic’s testing sites will now fall under the COVID Clinic umbrella enabling those sites to continue to provide convenient, accessible services as well as expand their testing capabilities. 360 Clinic’s vaccination operations, which ramped up to serve as many residents as possible in a short amount of time, will cease at the end of June.

“We are excited to join forces with COVID Clinic as the country emerges from the dark days of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important that our family of employees will be taken care of as part of this merger,” said Vince Tien, CEO of 360 Clinic. “We’re looking forward to focusing on long-haul post-COVID initiatives and continuing to concentrate on advancing community health.”

COVID Clinic has provided testing services to well over 1 million people since the start of the pandemic, including more than a quarter of a million since February 2021.

“360 Clinic has done a wonderful job in the fight against COVID and we are thrilled to team up with them to expand our testing reach,” said Matt Collins, CEO of COVID Clinic. “Even as the United States begins to re-open coast-to-coast, the pandemic is not over and we will continue to provide the most robust suite of tests in the country.”

ABOUT 360 CLINIC

At 360, our mission is simple – provide, empower, inform, and treat. We are a dedicated group of caregivers, physicians, providers and community advocates that want to serve with a vision to care for all. We believe that all community members, from our vulnerable elderly and immunocompromised friends and family to our healthy individuals, deserve access to their health information. In times of uncertainty, knowledge is peace. We believe health is a human right, and at 360 Clinic, your health is our priority. Real time results for under-served community members means we start from the ground up. That’s why we believe in complete care, a circle of community, and a caring core.

ABOUT COVID CLINIC

COVID Clinic was founded by Dr. Matthew Abinante, DO, MPH, in response to the pandemic of COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Since that time, COVID Clinic’s caring staff has served over 1 million patients in the fight against COVID-19, and helped communities heal and stop the spread of the virus. We implemented the highest and most strict protocols to provide safe and efficient COVID-19 testing for the community.

