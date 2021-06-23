Community Health Center Hires New Executive Director

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- His Branches, Inc, announced today that it has hired Mike Weston as the new Executive Director. Mike has served as the Interim Executive Director since October 2020. He brings nearly two decades of academic and non-profit leadership experience. While leading His Branches in the pursuit of quality medical care, he also sees this as an opportunity to reduce inequity and increase racial reconciliation within their neighborhoods. These efforts flow from his passion for our mission, love for our city and faith commitment. In addition to this role, Mike serves as a professional sports chaplain and adjunct professor.

Mike is excited to build on the organization's 43 year history of creating access in underserved communities. He believes His Branches is uniquely positioned both geographically and philosophically to create on-ramps for healthier lives within the communities they're located. "Our faith foundation allows us to create a connection with the ethnically and economically diverse populations of our neighborhoods." He continued, "This connection leverages us to build a bridge of trust that the patient-provider relationship demands in order to ensure patients who live around us can experience a greater quality of life." His Branches isn't satisfied merely providing medical services. "We strive to be active participants in the places where our neighbors live, work, play and worship. This helps reiterate our role as a partner in their life's story."

President of the Board, Nancy Green stated: "The Board is excited to have Mike as our Executive Director. He's proven himself as an insightful and strategic leader who is obviously motivated by both admiration and compassion for our community. We're looking forward to our community connections broadening and deepening to give our patients better access to the resources they need to live healthier and more hopeful lives."

His Branches, Inc. is a faith-based non-profit organization that seeks to create hope, healing, and reconciliation through medical care and community development in Rochester. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, His Branches focuses their efforts on providing affordable and accessible medical care for the underserved, uninsured and publicly insured individuals in the areas of primary care, mental health, womens and prenatal care and case management to individuals regardless of age, race, gender, sexuality, creed or ability to pay for services rendered. Currently serving 3,000 patients throughout the region, His Branches is accepting new patients in each of its areas of service.

