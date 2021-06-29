Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. : Named One of the Best Places to Work in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (CLSMF), a civil legal aid servicing 12 counties in Central Florida, is pleased to announce that The Orlando Business Journal (OBJ) has identified CLSMF as one of the Best Places to Work in Central Florida based in part on the quality workplace cultivated by the leadership team.

Companies that participate in OBJ's Best Places to Work competition are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by OBJ partner Quantum Workplace. The honoree rankings will be revealed in OBJ's Aug. 26, 2021, weekly edition, as well as online.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, "A key element is the well-established, employee-focused leadership team that encourages staff to be their very best. CLSMF has taken special care to accommodate each person's individual circumstances, ensuring that every staff member feels safe and remains as productive as possible. The staff really see themselves as a necessary and important part of minimizing the economic effects of the pandemic."

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, "I think it is really an amazing thing, when an organization like ours does such important work for the community and employees love where they work. It makes us more effective at our mission."

Kevin Ross-Andino, Chair of CLSMF's Board of Directors said "As a lawyer, it is great to see CLSMF thrive during a time when legal assistance is such a necessary need for those impacted by the pandemic. I am proud to be a part of this organization."

This recognition comes at a time when Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, as well as the entire legal aid profession, will be facing a tsunami of tenants needing help as the CDC Eviction Moratorium ends in July.

To help support CLSMF's mission of providing much needed legal aid to the underserved community, please consider donating at https://www.clsmf.org/ways-to-give/.

About CLSMF: CLSMF is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of no-cost legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance to help people obtain the basic necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education. For more information visit http://www.CLSMF.org.

