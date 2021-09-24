Log in
Community marks 20th anniversary of Alabama mine disaster

09/24/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Source: Associated Press

September 24, 2021

An Alabama community marked the 20th anniversary Thursday of an underground explosion that killed more than a dozen coal miners in one of the state's worst mining disasters in generations.

The Alabama Miner's Memorial Foundation planned a memorial service at a church in Brookwood, where the blast at Jim Walters Resources Mine No. 5 claimed 13 lives on Sept. 23, 2001. A monument to the victims was erected at the church in 2002.

Thomas Wilson, who was a representative with the United Mine Workers Health and Safety board at the time of the explosion, knew all 13 miners who died. He told WIAT-TV that remembrance ceremonies help those still grieving their loss.

"Healing and support for the families for the other miners. I also believe if we don't remember what's killed workers, we are bound to repeat," Wilson said.

The victims were working about 2,000 feet below the surface when a pair of explosions ripped through the mine, located about 40 miles southwest of Birmingham. An investigation showed a battery charger ignited highly flammable gas in the mine, causing the blast.

The anniversary came as more than 1,100 Alabama miners are in their sixth month of a strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc., with headquarters in Brookwood.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
