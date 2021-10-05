Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commure Appoints Ashwini Zenooz, MD as CEO

10/05/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a leading digital health company building the common architecture for tomorrow’s healthcare ecosystem, has appointed Ashwini Zenooz, MD, to lead the company as CEO. Brent Dover, who has served as CEO of Commure since 2019, will remain with the company as an advisor.

“I am incredibly excited for Ash to step into this role,” said Hemant Taneja, Commure’s Founder and Executive Chairman. “Her clinical background, public and private sector leadership experience, and dedication to improving our healthcare system will help Commure deliver the much-needed common architecture for tomorrow’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Zenooz joined Commure in May 2021 as President and Chief Medical Officer. Before Commure, she most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce, where she led the company's vision for the global healthcare and life sciences business. Prior to that, Zenooz oversaw EHR modernization efforts as Chief Medical Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans affairs.

“As a physician, I am passionate about transforming the patient and provider experience,” said Zenooz. “At Commure we are building the modern day infrastructure to enable this. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible company and team through our next phase of growth and deliver the kinds of solutions that will transform the healthcare ecosystem.”

About Commure
Commure is building a universal platform and common architecture for open collaboration and people-first care. Partnering with large health systems and digital-first providers, Commure is weaving the fabric of tomorrow’s health ecosystem in service of connected care and collective wellbeing. Commure was founded in 2017 by General Catalyst Managing Partner Hemant Taneja, and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.commure.com.

Natalie Pacini
commure@highwirepr.com
415-335-7641

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e63d7f6e-deb2-420d-b560-5531570d4398


Primary Logo

Ashwini Zenooz, MD CEO of Commure

Ashwini Zenooz, MD, to lead Commure as CEO

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pSOLEO HEALTH : Philadelphia Earns Prestigious URAC Accreditation
BU
01:04pMODUS : Disrupts Sales Enablement with Next-Gen Platform that Enhances Adoption, Accelerates Deals
BU
01:04pMandiant Appoints Dee Dee Acquista as VP of Channel Sales
BU
01:04pCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab IMPACT® 2021 Brings Compelling Speaker Pairings and Enhanced Virtual Networking Opportunities to RIAs
BU
01:04pORCHID INSURANCE : Announces Partnership With R&Q Accredited America
BU
01:04pCommercial Real Estate Rock Star Beth Moore Joins Raise To Accelerate Growth and Fuel Greater Innovation
BU
01:04pNegative Foods Newsletter Shines a Light on the Technologies, People and Companies Bringing Carbon Negative Foods to Market
GL
01:04pALTA EQUIPMENT : Announces Innovate 21 Event
BU
01:04pTUGBOAT LOGIC : and TD SYNNEX Team Up in First-Time Distribution Agreement
PR
01:04pCradlepoint Accelerates Wireless WAN for Branch Adoption with Enterprise-Class LTE and 5G Solutions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook : World stocks steady near lows as inflation jitters ease
2Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4China risks slower growth without more market competition - U.S. study
5New day, same problems

HOT NEWS