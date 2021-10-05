Commure Appoints Ashwini Zenooz, MD as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a leading digital health company building the common architecture for tomorrow’s healthcare ecosystem, has appointed Ashwini Zenooz, MD, to lead the company as CEO. Brent Dover, who has served as CEO of Commure since 2019, will remain with the company as an advisor.



“I am incredibly excited for Ash to step into this role,” said Hemant Taneja, Commure’s Founder and Executive Chairman. “Her clinical background, public and private sector leadership experience, and dedication to improving our healthcare system will help Commure deliver the much-needed common architecture for tomorrow’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Zenooz joined Commure in May 2021 as President and Chief Medical Officer. Before Commure, she most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce, where she led the company's vision for the global healthcare and life sciences business. Prior to that, Zenooz oversaw EHR modernization efforts as Chief Medical Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans affairs.

“As a physician, I am passionate about transforming the patient and provider experience,” said Zenooz. “At Commure we are building the modern day infrastructure to enable this. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible company and team through our next phase of growth and deliver the kinds of solutions that will transform the healthcare ecosystem.”

About Commure

Commure is building a universal platform and common architecture for open collaboration and people-first care. Partnering with large health systems and digital-first providers, Commure is weaving the fabric of tomorrow’s health ecosystem in service of connected care and collective wellbeing. Commure was founded in 2017 by General Catalyst Managing Partner Hemant Taneja, and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.commure.com .

