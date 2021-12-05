Comoros Social Safety Net Project - P150754

The development objective of the Comoros Social Safety Net Project for Comoros is to increase poor communities' access to safety net and nutrition services. The project is made up of the following three components: (1) establishing a productive and disaster responsive safety net, (2) improving the nutrition of young children and mothers from poor communities, and (3) Strengthening safety net management, coordination, and monitoring evaluation. Component...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

