Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Comoto Family of Brands, in Partnership with STACYC Stability Cycles, Launch The Gift of Riding Holiday Campaign to Support The National Youth Project Using Minibikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 01:02pm EST

--In addition to a $25,000 donation-matching pledge to the National Youth Project Using Minibikes (NYPUM), Comoto & STACYC will give away 12 stability bikes as part of a holiday sweepstakes--

Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, announced today the launch of their The Gift of Riding holiday campaign. Comoto Holdings will be matching donations up to $25,000 to support The National Youth Project Using Minibikes, an organization who teaches responsibility and provides mentorship to teens through group minibike rides. The campaign aligns with the Comoto Family of Brands’ efforts to support the global Giving Tuesday movement on Tuesday, December 1.

The goal of The Gift of Riding is to engage the motorcycle community over the holiday season with an opportunity to help raise money and support NYPUM, and give a chance to win a bike in the sweepstakes. The Gift of Riding is a partnership with STACYC (stay-sic), the manufacturer of “stability cycles” designed to safely introduce children to riding.

"Our partnership with STACYC to support the efforts of The National Youth Project Using Minibikes is near and dear to the Comoto family,” said Ken Murphy, President & CEO. “As an organization with hundreds of families that have young riders learning the lifelong skills & confidence gained from our sport, we're honored to continue that legacy through the programs run by NYPUM."

STACYC will give 12 stability cycles retailed at almost $9,000 in contest prizes. In addition, BILT will donate 1 youth rider package for each winner, a value of over $100, complete with helmet, jersey and gloves.

“Sharing the love of riding and the accelerated growth that comes with getting introduced at a young age are both commitments that STACYC works to deliver to its customers and industry,” said Matt Schumann, VP of Marketing. “Support from the team at COMOTO with programs like The Gift of Riding is always something that we are excited to align with and help drive.”

Individuals will be able to make donations through the The Gift of Riding pages on each of the websites and enter the sweepstakes. These pages can be found at RevZilla.com/donate, CycleGear.com/donate and JPCycles.com/donate. Additionally, customers at the 148 Cycle Gear stores nationwide will be able to enter and donate by speaking with a sales associate.

This campaign marks the second time this year all three Comoto retailers have come together to do a collective initiative like this. The first was The Ride is Calling charity campaign over the month of June which raised $100,000 to collectively benefit the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, The Kurt Caselli Foundation and Motorcycle Relief Project

Three winners will be drawn each day between December 28 and 31. The Gift of Riding closes December 31.

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto’s brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pBrazil federal government in talks with pfizer to buy covid-19 vaccine for national vaccination program - pfizer spokesman
RE
01:11pHorizons ETFs Reintroduces Leverage on HOU and HOD
AQ
01:11pSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:10pSALESFORCE COM : Deliver Service Anytime, Anywhere Via Visual Remote Assistance
PU
01:10pAAON, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10p1246764 B.C. Ltd. Announces Expiry of Letter of Intent with Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C.
NE
01:10pJoe Biden Kicks Off Transition Focused on Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
01:09pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:08pTEXTRON : Responds to Purported Tender Offer
BU
01:07pREKOR SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as vaccine moves step closer
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
3S&P 500 : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : 'GREAT DAY FOR HUMANITY': Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group