Comoto Holdings : Announces the Get On! Moto Festival, a brand new, inclusive Motorcycle Event with the Goal to Educate, Entertain, and Inspire the Powersports Community

Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, is kicking off riding season by reimagining what motorcycle events can be. The Get On! Motorcycle Festivals are the manifestation of Comoto’s commitment to serve the rider, inspire the community, and fuel the industry. With two major events planned for 2021, Comoto is answering the call of experienced, new, and aspiring riders alike for a new kind of motorcycle event that actively seeks to break down barriers to riding and bring riders of all styles together. Simply put, this isn’t your father’s motorcycle rally.

Slated to be held on May 21, 22, and 23 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Get On! Moto Fest is a family-friendly, inclusive, outdoor event that will bring together riders--and aspiring riders--of all styles, ages, and genders. The event will be three days of motorcycle demos, how-to workshops, racing, bike shows, and opportunities to meet representatives from leading accessories and gear brands. Guests can expect to meet bike-minded people from all walks of life, learn from each other and industry leaders, and experience the thrill of life on two wheels!

The Black Hills of South Dakota will be the basecamp for the Get On! Adventure Festival July 15-18th. Adventure bike enthusiasts can expect off-road and on-road riding widely considered some of the best in North America. There will be motorcycle demos from leading motorcycle manufacturers, representatives from leading parts, accessories and gear brands, camping, seminars, food, prizes, and entertainment all at one central ‘basecamp’.

“Comoto’s family of brands exists to provide the best riding experience to all riders all over the world, whether V-Twin, adventure, off-road, street, dirt, men, women, youth--you name it,” says Ken Murphy, Comoto CEO. “The Get On! Moto Fest will give more riders more reasons to ride more often and provide a place for all riders to revel in their shared love of all things moto.”

There are already some big names converging to celebrate life on two wheels. The Progressive American Flat Track series will race at the Texas Motor Speedway the same weekend as the Get On! Moto Fest, on May 22nd. “We’re thrilled to be at Texas Half-Mile the same weekend as the Get On! Moto Fest,” said Michael Lock, CEO of AFT. “We can’t wait to share America’s Original Extreme Sport with new fans as well as our thousands of loyal followers.”

The Get On! Moto Fest will also be the exclusive US site for the AMD World Championship custom bike show qualifer. Guests will see dozens of the world’s finest custom motorcycles all vying for a chance to be named World Champion.

True to its name, the Get On! Moto Fest will have plenty of opportunities for guests to actually get on a bike! Licensed motorcyclists can test ride the latest new motorcycle models from leading manufacturers like Indian Motorcycle and many more. Adults and kids can ride new ebikes from Super73 and Stacyc on the Get On! Moto Fest test track.

May’s Get On! Moto Fest tickets are $15 Presale, $20 at the door. A SuperTicket for both the Progressive American Flat Track race and the Get On! Moto Fest is only $39 in advance. Kids 12 and under receive free admission. With three days of bike demos, learn-to-ride experiences, pro racing, one-of-a-kind bikes, food, music, chances to win prizes (including a new motorcycle!), pop-up stores from RevZilla, Cycle Gear and J&P Cycles, and REVER ride challenges, there is no question the center of the motorcycle universe will be in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX the weekend of May 21st, 2021. Tickets for the July Adventure Fest event go on sale in late February at https://www.revzilla.com/adv-fest

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto’s brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

Know Before You Go: Covid-19 Update

The safety of our guests is our #1 priority. Comoto is working with Texas health and government officials to ensure the event is a safe experience for all guests in attendance. Safety protocols include, but are not limited to, social distancing, face covering requirements, temperature screening, and sanitization stations. A full list of precautions, procedure, and protocols can be found here.

