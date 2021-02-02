Companies Survey for the Fourth Quarter of 2020—Main Findings
02/02/2021 | 05:37am EST
The latest Companies Survey, which was conducted from the middle of December 2020 through the middle of January 2021, indicates the continued recovery of business sector activity in the final quarter of 2020. The net balance in the overall business sector improved considerably in the final quarter, but remains at a negative level, thus indicating that the state of the economy is still weak relative to the precrisis period.
Bank of Israel published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:35:01 UTC.