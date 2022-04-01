Companies with euro gas contracts should not meet Russia's rouble demand, EU says

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - European companies whose gas
supply contracts with Russia stipulate payment in euros or
dollars should not meet Russia's demand for payment in roubles,
the European Commission said on Friday.
Moscow said on Friday it would not immediately cut gas
supply to Europe, after concerns of a supply shock had sharpened
on Thursday when Moscow issued a decree requiring foreign buyers
of Russian gas to open rouble accounts in state-run Gazprombank
or risk being cut off.
The European Union's executive said it was working with
energy companies and national governments to analyze the decree,
but that companies whose gas supply contracts with Russia are
fixed in euros or dollars should not breach those terms.
"Agreed contracts must be respected. 97% of the relevant
contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars.
Companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian
demands," a European Commission spokesperson said.
"The EU will respond in a united manner to this latest
attempt by Russia to circumvent our sanctions," the spokesperson
said. The sanctions were imposed as punishment for Russia's Feb.
24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gazprombank has been spared from the harsh sanctions imposed
on other Russian banks so European gas buyers could open an
account with it and let the lender buy roubles on their behalf.
It would have to remain unsanctioned for trade to continue.
The EU's "gas coordination group" of representatives from
national governments and the gas industry met on Friday to
discuss the rouble payment demand.
Europe receives 40% of its gas from Europe. It has vowed to
cut that dependency by two thirds this year and end it by 2027
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Brussels will present a detailed plan to quit Russian fuels
in May, by hiking gas imports from other countries, expanding
renewable energy faster and rolling out heat pumps and
energy-saving renovations in millions of buildings.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Edited by Benoit Van Overstraeten
and Grant McCool)