Company Profile for Greater LA REALTORS

12/29/2020 | 05:10pm EST
Greater LA REALTORS provides a wide array of benefits and services designed to assist members in pursuing the real estate profession with fairness, integrity and competence. In addition, the GLAR provides legislative advocacy to ensure a favorable climate for the real estate industry.

The term REALTOR® is a professional trade association designation and symbolizes the distinction between the average real estate licensee and a member of organized real estate. REALTORS® agree to adopt and abide by the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics. The GLAR represents over 11,000 REALTOR® and AFFILIATE Members in the cities of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. REALTOR® members set themselves apart and above thousands of other real estate licensees who are outside of organized real estate and who do not benefit from the strong positioning of a leadership organization.

Being a REALTOR® is a source of pride and prestige. A REALTOR® is a professional that you can trust.

Company:

Greater LA REALTORS

 

 

Headquarters Address:

6330 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 100

 

Los Angeles, CA 90048

 

 

Main Telephone:

3238937253

 

 

Website:

https://www.greaterlarealtors.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Non-profit

 

 

Industry:

Professional Services

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Marty Nash

 

President: Ryan Ole Hass

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Marty Nash

Phone:

9544799043

Email:

marty@glarealtors.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Ryan Hass

Phone:

3238937253

Email:

ryanolehass.re@gmail.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Craig Orsi

Phone:

5088896788

Email:

craig@orsiandcompany.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
