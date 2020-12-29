Company Profile for Greater LA REALTORS

Greater LA REALTORS provides a wide array of benefits and services designed to assist members in pursuing the real estate profession with fairness, integrity and competence. In addition, the GLAR provides legislative advocacy to ensure a favorable climate for the real estate industry.
The term REALTOR® is a professional trade association designation and symbolizes the distinction between the average real estate licensee and a member of organized real estate. REALTORS® agree to adopt and abide by the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics. The GLAR represents over 11,000 REALTOR® and AFFILIATE Members in the cities of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. REALTOR® members set themselves apart and above thousands of other real estate licensees who are outside of organized real estate and who do not benefit from the strong positioning of a leadership organization.
Being a REALTOR® is a source of pride and prestige. A REALTOR® is a professional that you can trust.
|
Company:
|
|
Greater LA REALTORS
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
6330 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 100
|
|
|
Los Angeles, CA 90048
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
3238937253
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
https://www.greaterlarealtors.com
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Non-profit
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Professional Services
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Marty Nash
|
|
|
President: Ryan Ole Hass
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Marty Nash
|
Phone:
|
|
9544799043
|
Email:
|
|
marty@glarealtors.com
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Ryan Hass
|
Phone:
|
|
3238937253
|
Email:
|
|
ryanolehass.re@gmail.com
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Craig Orsi
|
Phone:
|
|
5088896788
|
Email:
|
|
craig@orsiandcompany.com
