Company Profile for Greater LA REALTORS

Greater LA REALTORS provides a wide array of benefits and services designed to assist members in pursuing the real estate profession with fairness, integrity and competence. In addition, the GLAR provides legislative advocacy to ensure a favorable climate for the real estate industry.

The term REALTOR® is a professional trade association designation and symbolizes the distinction between the average real estate licensee and a member of organized real estate. REALTORS® agree to adopt and abide by the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics. The GLAR represents over 11,000 REALTOR® and AFFILIATE Members in the cities of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. REALTOR® members set themselves apart and above thousands of other real estate licensees who are outside of organized real estate and who do not benefit from the strong positioning of a leadership organization.

Being a REALTOR® is a source of pride and prestige. A REALTOR® is a professional that you can trust.

