Company Profile for ISOutsource

10/01/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

ISOutsource is a one-stop flexible end-to-end IS consulting and support solutions provider. Our mission is to provide outsourced technology support and technology consulting services that leave you feeling happy, productive, and supported. As one of our valued clients, you will experience the highest standards of professionalism and customer service.

Formed in 1992, we have nearly 30 years of experience in assisting businesses like yours to maximize the return on their investment in technology. Because stability matters, we want you to know that you are choosing a partner that continues to experience consistent growth paired with profitability, and remains cash positive.

Nominated as one of Washington's Best Places to work by the Puget Sound Business Journal, we currently employ more than 90 professional resources and we are growing steadily. Our field technicians, remote support engineers, project managers, network architects, and managing consultants provide world-class IS support services to our clients.

Our local talent, speed, and depth set us apart from other support vendors. Our focus on small to medium-sized businesses makes ours an essential service to hundreds of companies from Seattle to Spokane to Portland and Phoenix.

Company:

 

ISOutsource

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

19119 North Creek Pkwy

 

 

#200

 

 

Bothell, WA 98011

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

800-240-2821

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.isoutsource.com/

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Consulting

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

Director of Operations: Jason Lathrop

 

 

CEO: Naveen Rajkumar

 

 

CFO: Billy Au-Yeung

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Kimberly Scholten

Phone:

 

800-240-2821 x860

Email:

 

PR@isoutsource.com

 

 

 

Director of Operations

 

 

Contact:

 

Jason Lathrop

Phone:

 

800-240-2821

Email:

 

jlathrop@isoutsource.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
