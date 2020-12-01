Log in
Company Profile for My Intelligent Machines

12/01/2020 | 05:36pm EST
About MIMs

Montreal-based My Intelligent Machines (MIMs) is a leader in artificial intelligence and systems biology. MIMs provides pharmaceutical companies of all sizes with easy-to-implement and interactive augmented intelligence systems, allowing for accurate biological simulations at early drug development stage, to assist scientists in the development of precisely targeted and personalized therapies.

Company:

My Intelligent Machines

 

 

Headquarters Address:

4200 St-Laurent
Suite 200
Montréal, QC H2W 2R2
Canada

 

 

Main Telephone:

1 438 375-1269

 

 

Website:

mims.ai

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Software

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Sarah Jenna

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Annalie Sabri Ledesma

Phone:

514 462-1519

Email:

annalie@mims.ai

 


© Business Wire 2020
