Company Profile for My Intelligent Machines

About MIMs
Montreal-based My Intelligent Machines (MIMs) is a leader in artificial intelligence and systems biology. MIMs provides pharmaceutical companies of all sizes with easy-to-implement and interactive augmented intelligence systems, allowing for accurate biological simulations at early drug development stage, to assist scientists in the development of precisely targeted and personalized therapies.
Company:
My Intelligent Machines
Headquarters Address:
4200 St-Laurent
Suite 200
Montréal, QC H2W 2R2
Canada
Main Telephone:
1 438 375-1269
Website:
mims.ai
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Sarah Jenna
Public Relations
Contact:
Annalie Sabri Ledesma
Phone:
514 462-1519
Email:
annalie@mims.ai
