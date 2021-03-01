Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compare KiwiSaver data

03/01/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The KiwiSaver Tracker shows the relationship between KiwiSaver funds and fees and returns for at least one year. It also shows the risk and benchmark information for each fund and fee and return information by fund type and return period.

KiwiSaver Tracker is updated quarterly and users can embed it within their own websites. It complements the information provided on Sorted's Smart Investor tool.

NOTE: The tracker is not compatible with phones or tablets. On entering the tracker, ensure you click the screen and press F11 to view in full-screen mode. (Fn+F11 for some laptops).

Below is a helpful 'how to use' video.

View KiwiSaver Tracker

Information about the tracker Fund update files
March June September December
2020

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 14/05/20

Fund updates (Disclose)

Updated 26/08/2020

Fund updates (Disclose)

Updated 2/03/2021

2019

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 10/05/19

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 13/08/19

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 17/12/19

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 16/04/20

2018

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 31/05/18

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 10/08/18

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 13/12/18

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 22/03/19

2017

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 17/08/17

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 17/08/17

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 9/11/17

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 26/02/18

2016

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 3/08/2016

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 17/06/2016

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 3/08/2016

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 9/08/2016

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 2/12/2016

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 15/12/2016

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 8/03/2017

2015

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 12/04/2016

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 30/10/2015

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 04/11/2015

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 11/04/2016

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 12/04/2016

Fund updates (Disclose)

updated 11/04/2016
2014

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 30/10/2015

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 30/10/2015

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 30/10/2015

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 12/04/2016

2013

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 08/07/2015

Quarterly Disclosure Statement

updated 08/07/2015

Please note:

Annual statements are no longer supplied. Previous annual statements are:

Fund updates are uploaded approximately 35 - 45 working days after each quarter-end. So for example, for quarter-end 30 June, the corresponding files are uploaded to our website approximately mid to late August. Each quarter update contains annualised data. Outside of these timeframes, we update the files when we receive updates from managers.

Quarterly and Annual Periodic Disclosure was previously required under the KiwiSaver (Periodic Disclosure) Regulations 2013 which has since been repealed by the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014.

Disclaimer

Financial Markets Authority published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pUNITI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : Opens New Facility in Lodi, CA
PU
05:54pAPPFOLIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pACCO BRANDS CORPORATION  : Prices Private Offering of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
05:53pCHINA REINSURANCE  : Circular of the first extraordinary general meeting of 2021
PU
05:53pThompson Hospitality Founder and CEO to Get Spotlight at Fairfax County EDA's March 2 Entrepreneurship Workshop
BU
05:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : shares rise on strong current-quarter forecast, upbeat results
RE
05:52pNCS MULTISTAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pELDORADO GOLD  : QMX Files Management Information Circular For Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05:52pORION ACQUISITION CORP.  : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ