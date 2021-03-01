Compare KiwiSaver data

The KiwiSaver Tracker shows the relationship between KiwiSaver funds and fees and returns for at least one year. It also shows the risk and benchmark information for each fund and fee and return information by fund type and return period.

KiwiSaver Tracker is updated quarterly and users can embed it within their own websites. It complements the information provided on Sorted's Smart Investor tool.

NOTE: The tracker is not compatible with phones or tablets. On entering the tracker, ensure you click the screen and press F11 to view in full-screen mode. (Fn+F11 for some laptops).

Annual statements are no longer supplied. Previous annual statements are:

Fund updates are uploaded approximately 35 - 45 working days after each quarter-end. So for example, for quarter-end 30 June, the corresponding files are uploaded to our website approximately mid to late August. Each quarter update contains annualised data. Outside of these timeframes, we update the files when we receive updates from managers.

Quarterly and Annual Periodic Disclosure was previously required under the KiwiSaver (Periodic Disclosure) Regulations 2013 which has since been repealed by the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014.