Compass Care, LLC : Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE for a Third Consecutive Year

CompassCare named #7 Best Workplace in Aging Services among At-Home Care providers in the 2020 Great Place to Work and FORTUNE survey moving up one spot from 2019 and two in 2018. According to survey results, 96% of employees agree that CompassCare is a Great Place to Work. CompassCare has made the top 10 list of At Home Care providers for the third year in a row.

Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored Compass Care, LLC as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The ranking considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. CompassCare took the No. 7 spot on the list.

“CompassCare is enormously proud to be recognized for the third year in a row by our employees for establishing one of the best workplaces in Aging Services,” said Stephen Limpe, Co-founder, President, and CEO. “Creating this work environment has provided a professional workforce for our clients with the highest level of care in the industry. We could not be more delighted. We are thrilled for the third year in a row, to have a 100% participation rate.”

David Goodman, Co-founder, EVP, and CFO, added, “Once again, this recognition is evidence to all our employees for establishing a culture that is professional, caring and client-centric while at the same time is respectful, supportive and welcoming to our employees. We have a strong conviction and viewpoint that our employees remain CompassCare’s greatest assets.”

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stand out for excelling in a competitive industry. CompassCare has enhanced its workplace culture by investing in its employees through various methods, such as developing a proprietary training program called CompassCare Works™, developed by professors from Cornell University.

“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “When organizations like CompassCare treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care.”

“The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. “We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year’s challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better.”

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. CompassCare also was ranked as a Best Workplace™ for 2018 & 2019 by Great Place to Work®.

About Compass Care, LLC:

CompassCare is a private duty home care company. We are dedicated to helping older adults live independently and safely at home, where the security and comfort of familiar surroundings can enhance the quality of life. We provide peace of mind to our clients and their families through our 360-degree assessment process, the development of a comprehensive care plan, and by offering compassionate care and high-quality in-home support services. Founded by a world-renowned geriatrician and managed by gerontologists, our leadership has contributed directly to the scientific literature on care for older adults, and our clients are all afforded that expertise in their homes. Empowering Independence®. (www.CareWhenYouNeedIt.com). LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,159 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, and Activated Insights (activatedinsights.com) is their senior care division. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005514/en/