Compass Group : Transforms Facilities Management Identity As Workplace Expectations Change

Known worldwide as the leading food and support services provider, Compass Group is revolutionizing its U.S. corporate facilities management (FM) division with new industry-leading operational programs designed to help clients “elevate” the workplace experience. This new identity comes as building owners welcome employees back to the workplace with enhanced safety protocols and amenities that enhance their office environment, including concierge services, flexible workspaces, and on-demand facility services. After developing new programs like hospital-grade cleaning protocols and a company-wide hospitality training during the pandemic, Eurest Services is relaunching as ESFM, which stands for “Elevating Solutions in Facilities Management.” The new name fully reflects the vast portfolio of Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) solutions offered to clients throughout the U.S.

“2020 was a defining year for ESFM, positioning ourselves as a premiere solutions partner for our corporate clients who needed to keep their buildings open and safe for essential personnel during COVID,” said CEO Tony McDonald. “After hitting new milestones that not only included business growth, but the deployment of unique programs and technology solutions, we are ready to relaunch with an identity that captures all we have to offer.”

ESFM self-performs 80% of all services provided to clients across soft, laboratory, employee, janitorial and technical service categories, creating a consistent hospitality experience that leads to increased employee satisfaction and engagement. Additionally, ESFM has made considerable changes to its solutions model to align with the healthy building standard, defined by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The current business composition is a major evolution from the basic facility services the industry was known for when the company was created by Compass Group in 2008.

“We don’t provide a menu of simple, off-the-shelf services, but instead, a portfolio of solutions that are curated for each client location to support their workplace experience needs,” said President David Hogland. “With the relaunch of our company as ESFM, we are looking forward, redesigning what tomorrow’s work environment will be like for our current clients and expanding our impact with new business pursuits.”

ESFM has become known for its suite of integrated solutions and partnerships that deliver a client experience rooted in hospitality and innovation that include:

eDesk , the company’s proprietary workplace experience app that consolidates all office technology solutions to one user-friendly dashboard. It allows clients to communicate changes in facility policies in real-time to their employees, on or off-site.

, the company’s proprietary workplace experience app that consolidates all office technology solutions to one user-friendly dashboard. It allows clients to communicate changes in facility policies in real-time to their employees, on or off-site. Aligning with the International WELL Building Institute incorporates the latest scientific research and advanced human health operational protocol for ESFM clients while creating additional opportunities to support their pursuit of the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

incorporates the latest scientific research and advanced human health operational protocol for ESFM clients while creating additional opportunities to support their pursuit of the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Elev8 Customer Experience training for all ESFM associates strengthens their user experience mindset and bolsters the company’s hospitality approach.

Staying true to its associate-first mentality, the ESFM name was developed with the help of its frontline personnel who were asked to describe the company in a word. “Elevate” was the clear winner. Keeping “ES” at the beginning of the name is a nod to the company’s roots as Eurest Services, which is also evident in the company’s pillars that will remain as the foundation of ESFM:

Ensure workplace safety.

Engage our people.

Deliver innovative solutions .

. Create sustainable environments.

Elevate user experiences.

The new logo highlights “ES” first with a font style replicating an office blueprint in green to reflect ESFM’s commitment to sustainable business practices that support clients’ healthy building initiatives and corporate social responsibility commitments, including carbon footprint reductions.

The relaunch will include expanded safety programming, the deployment of a proprietary cleaning certification program, a five-day management onboarding curriculum, and more. The ESFM identity transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

ESFM is the corporate Facilities Management (FM) division of Compass Group USA. Compass Group North America’s $2.7 billion FM portfolio operates in three verticals (corporate, education and healthcare). 60,000 FM associates maintain over 1.7 billion square feet each day at more than 3,000 client locations. ESFM’s clients include many household names across Life Science, Technology, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing markets. The company provides a portfolio of solutions ranging from hospital-grade cleaning, office services, HVAC and energy optimization. In 2020, ESFM (formerly Eurest Services) won the George Graves Award for Facility Management Achievement from the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA). To learn more, please visit us here.

Compass Group is redefining the food and support services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what’s next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations the world over, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune’s 2020 list of World’s Most Admired Companies, Compass has also earned a spot on Forbes’ list of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and Best Employers for Women in 2021, and is among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune. Learn more about the Compass experience here.

