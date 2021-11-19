Log in
Compass One Healthcare Donates Nearly 140,000 Pairs of Socks to Local Shelters Across the U.S.

11/19/2021 | 09:03am EST
Compass One Healthcare, powered by Morrison and Crothall Healthcare, today announced the donation of nearly 140,000 pairs of socks to local homeless shelters across the United States. “Socktober,” a companywide voluntary campaign, ran throughout the months of October and November with participation from over 300 Compass One Healthcare accounts and hospital and healthcare partners.

“Our people have been on the front lines before and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, serving and caring for patients every day. This campaign was an opportunity to take the purpose driven work they do further into the communities they serve,” said Andy Maus, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Compass One Healthcare. “Our associates and hospital and health system partners see each pair of socks they gathered as a small ray of hope for those in need. We are so grateful for those who rallied together to help make this year’s ‘Socktober’ such a success.”

Select Morrison and Crothall Healthcare accounts ran the “Socktober” campaign for the first time in 2020, donating over 60,000 pairs of socks. In 2021, Compass One Healthcare took the campaign across all accounts, far exceeding the previous year’s total by collecting donations of nearly 140,000 pairs of socks. Several accounts across the country, including Crothall Healthcare’s environmental services (EVS) division and Morrison Healthcare’s Southern division had 300+ other accounts contribute to the grand total.

Compass One Healthcare gained inspiration from “Socktober” creator Brad Montague, who led the first ever campaign in October 2011. Clean socks are the top-requested item but least donated at homeless shelters. The socks collected by Compass One Healthcare and their partners will be donated to homeless shelters across the country

About Compass One Healthcare

Compass One Healthcare is the union of two premier healthcare specialists—Morrison Healthcare food and nutrition services and Crothall Healthcare support services. Compass One Healthcare's 47,000 engaged team members are focused on delivering quality, value and exceptional patient experience through specialized services and protocols learned in more than 1,600 hospital and health system locations in 48 states. Through a combined three-quarters of a century of healthcare experience, Compass One offers seven customer-focused core services: Food and Nutrition, Environmental, Patient Transportation, Laundry & Linen, Clinical Engineering, Facilities Management and Ambulatory Services. Compass One Healthcare is committed to the growth and development of its associates, and both have been named Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare since 2011.


© Business Wire 2021
