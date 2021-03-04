Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compass Therapeutics Announces Participation in March 2021 Investor Conferences

03/04/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: CMPX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Compass Therapeutics, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9-10, 2021: Compass presentation will be broadcasted at 7:00 a.m. EST on March 9, 2021 and available on demand during the conference.
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference, March 15-17, 2021: as part of a live panel on bispecific antibodies that will take place at 3:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A replay of Compass presentation will be available after the completion of the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference in the “Investors – Events and Presentations” tab on the Compass website www.compasstherapeutics.com.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: CMPX), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Compass is leveraging its proprietary StitchMabs™ and common light-chain based multispecific platforms to empirically identify multispecifics and combinations of antibody therapeutics that synergistically modulate key nodes in the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate, CTX-471, is a fully human agonistic antibody of CD137, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b study. The Company’s offices and labs are located in Boston, MA. Its website is at www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to our product candidates and the development and therapeutic potential thereof, our technologies for identifying additional product candidates, and our business and development plans. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, our ability to identify additional product candidates for development, our ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of our product candidates, and competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and our subsequent filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pEXPERIENCE THE SNAPDRAGON SOUND PLAYLIST ON AMAZON MUSIC HD : It's how sound should sound
PU
05:47pINTRODUCING QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON SOUND : How sound should sound
PU
05:47pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES  : 4q20 institutional presentation
PU
05:47pIMMERSION : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pPEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION  : Declares Common Share Dividend
PR
05:43pNETFLIX  : Elsa Pataky And Luke Bracey To Star In Matthew Reilly's “Interceptor” For Netflix
PU
05:43pGENENTECH  : 's Actemra Becomes the First Biologic Therapy Approved by the FDA for Slowing the Rate of Decline in Pulmonary Function in Adults With Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease, a Rare, Debilitating Condition
BU
05:41pB2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL  : announces 4Q20 Results
PU
05:41pECOGRAF  : Major Project Status Approved by Australian Government
PU
05:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Buyout Investigation
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments
2Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
3EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage, U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC struggle to get export licenses
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
5Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ